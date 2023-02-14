City residents paying $875 more for energy, report reveals

Warrnambool residents are paying a massive $875 more on their energy bills than they were 12 months ago.
The alarming price hike was revealed in a report completed by Alviss Consulting for St Vincent de Paul.
It showed the average bill for dual fuel households in Warrnambool had increased by $875 - with the average bill coming in at $3710.
Houses that have only electricity were paying almost $300 extra for their bill compared to the same period last year.
A letter sent from a gas company to a Warrnambool resident showed further cost increases were expected.
The resident was advised they should expect to pay an extra $387 over the next 12 months.
"There has been an overall increase in the cost of supplying gas to our customers," the letter advises.
"This is largely due to the rising costs of wholesale gas."
Salvation Army Warrnambool major Brett Allchin said the rising costs were going to have a big impact on a large number of households.
"It's a big concern and I believe it's going to have a big impact on a lot of people - not just those on lower incomes," Mr Allchin said.
Mr Allchin said he believed there would be more people seeking assistance due to the rising cost of living in 2023.
He said people were being forced to purchase lower-quality products, in particular clothes and shoes.
These don't last as long as quality items that cost more, Mr Allchin said.
"People with a lack of expendable income to buy clothes and shoes end up spending more money in the long-run," he said.
Mr Allchin said he was concerned the rising energy costs and increased interest rates would also result in more people struggling to cover the cost of rent.
"The greatest issue here in Warrnambool is homelessness," he said.
"Warrnambool lacks affordable accommodation, particularly with the rise of short-stay accommodation."
The spike in energy bill revelation came after The Standard reported south-west residents were facing an 11 per cent increase in their grocery bills.
Analysis by The Standard revealed the price of some items had almost doubled since the same time last year.
A basket of groceries including two bananas, butter, milk, bread, Vegemite, coffee and pasta cost $28.20 at this time last year.
However, the same items will now set back Warrnambool and district residents $31.47.
The most significant price increases were bananas - which went from 45 cents to 81 cents, butter - which went from $5 to $6.40, bread - which went from $1.70 to $2.20 and milk - which cost $2.60 for two litres at this time last year, but now costs $3.10.
Bethany community support executive manager Sharlene Gillick said there was an increasing number of people struggling to make ends meet. "The costs of basic items has definitely increased," Ms Gillick said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
