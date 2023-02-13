The Standard
Tributes flow for family man, cyclist Rick McInerney after he died in an accident at Illowa

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Rick McInerney helped Woodford win the 2013 division three grand final. He was named player of the match.

Rick McInerney was training for a charity bike ride just two weeks away when he was killed in an accident at Illowa on Friday.

