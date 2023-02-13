Rick McInerney was training for a charity bike ride just two weeks away when he was killed in an accident at Illowa on Friday.
The 57-year-old Yangery man died after a collision with a car at the intersection of Southern Cross Road and Tower Hill Road.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Mr McInerney, who is survived by much-loved wife Sharon and children Ryan and Remy, is being remembered as a popular, humble man, who had a passion for sport.
He was planning on taking part in the Big Ride for Big Life charity event which raises money for an initiative to help build local school students' mental health.
Mate of five years, Port Fairy Cycling Club member Matt Stevens, intended being beside Mr McInerney's side on the ride.
"He was someone who enjoyed the company of his friends and who didn't like the limelight but loved being amongst it," Mr Stevens said.
"He was a very passionate cyclist."
The pair, alongside Clinton Perry, would regularly go for morning round-trip rides between Port Fairy and Koroit.
Port Fairy Cycling Club president Bryan Raymond said Mr McInerney was a "good sportsman, club man and a pleasant person".
Mr McInerney was a popular cricketer with Woodford after moving to the region from Melbourne more than a decade ago.
John Houston, senior coach of North Warrnambool Eels, the product of a merger between Woodford and Wangoom, said Mr McInerney was an active part of the club and held roles as coach and assistant coach of under 11, 13 and 15 teams.
Mr McInerney was named player of the match in Woodford's triumphant Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division three grand finals in 2013 and 2015.
"He was selfless in anything that needed to be done for the club," Mr Houston said.
"If we needed someone to do something or help with anything, he always put his hand up.
"He lived for his family, he was always talking about them and the passion outside his family was his sport.
"From a club and personal perspective, to the McInerneys and his extended family, please keep Rick's family in your thoughts and prayers and be there for them as a community and a club."
Mr Houston said players across several cricket clubs wore black arms bands and held a minute's silence in Mr McInerney's honour during matches on Saturday.
"We played and we had a good club function where everyone came back, some of the family came out and we got to re-live Rick a bit," he said.
Warrnambool Table Tennis Association president David Walkley said Mr McInerney was with the club for three seasons from 2020.
"He was always someone with a positive attitude and happy to have a chat about anything, particularly sport," Mr Walkley said.
"He was quite competitive playing table tennis but in a friendly rivalry manner but it was more about the participation and being involved than striving for success."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
