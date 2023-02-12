The time-honoured Melbourne Country Week carnival returns on Monday with the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association team looking to make a splash in division two.
Warrnambool captain Cam Williams provides an insight into each of the 13 squad members to represent the association:
Geoff Williams (Nestles): "One of the most in-form batsmen in the competition. He deserves his spot and will bat in the top-three all week and is handy with his left-arm spin."
Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders): "Superstar. We're hoping he can get 300-plus runs this week and if he gets runs it'll certainly go a long way to winning division two and hopefully going up to provincial."
Chris Bant (Allansford-Panmure): "He's a known winner and performer when it comes to country week. He's been around the traps a long time and he's one of the fellas I'll be leaning on for my leadership."
Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool): "The most technically correct batter in the comp and the last few years he's been the number one batter with runs and league medals. His talent and skill will go a long way."
Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels): "He's such an underrated all-rounder. He'll be a big asset for us with both bat and ball throughout the week."
Zavier Mungean (Wesley Yambuk): "He'll be the back-up wicket-keeper for us and will fill some roles when required."
Todd Lamont (Mortlake): "An older statesman for south-west cricket having been to the carnival for South West for as long as I remember. A talented bat and a great off-spinner. He oozes leadership."
Joe Nyikos (West Warrnambool): "A real up and comer, he deserves his spot for sure. He probably won't play every game but he knows his role and will be ready to go when required."
Ethan Boyd (Allansford-Panmure): "Deserves his spot through his stuff with the Vic Country side. I've seen first-hand how professional he is for an 18-year-old kid. He'll take the new rock and hit the Melbourne decks hard."
Matthew Petherick (Russells Creek): "The best bowler of the last five years. He'll certainly be one of our death bowlers and help us close out games when the going gets tough. He'll be a partnership breaker."
Joe Kenna (Russells Creek): "Joe's been one of the most consistent spinners over the last few years. He won't be out to just take wickets, he'll look to be consistent and bowl dot balls. That's his game plan."
Craig Britten (Russells Creek): It'll be his first time at country week with Warrnambool. The last two years he's been taking a lot of wickets and he's a well-respected swing bowler. He'll just be there to keep the batsmen honest."
