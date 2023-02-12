The Standard

Melbourne Country Week: Warrnambool captain Cam Williams provides insight into squad for 2023 carnival

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
February 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star batsman Cameron Williams will captain Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady

The time-honoured Melbourne Country Week carnival returns on Monday with the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association team looking to make a splash in division two.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.