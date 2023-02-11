The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Young Warrnambool mum Carly Deverall remembered at Relay For Life

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 11 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kickin Cancer For Carlz team participated in Warrnambool's Relay For Life at Deakin University on Saturday to honour Carly Deverall who died from lymphoma, aged 31. Picture by Madeleine McNeil

"It doesn't get any easier."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.