"It doesn't get any easier."
These are the words of mum Kay Caveny who lost her daughter Carly Deverall to lymphoma almost five years ago.
"It's just sad and there's sad days when it's birthdays and Christmases and the boys have had to grow up without their mum.
"It's very sad."
Carly was just 30 years old when she found a lump in her stomach in July 2017 and died a year later in August 2018.
Carly was married to Beau and the couple had two young boys, Jack, who was three and Nate who was 10 months old when she was diagnosed.
"She had treatment for 12 months and nothing worked," Ms Caveny said. "She tried everything. She kept saying 'I'll get through this' but she knew it was terminal.
"It was 12 months nearly to the day. It might have been a week or two difference but it was nearly to the day."
Ms Caveny said the boys were going well and were now aged eight and six years.
She said the family participated in Relay For Life to honour Carly's memory and they walked in the 2019 and 2020 events.
They returned to Warrnambool's Deakin University on Saturday for this year's event - the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus.
The family's team, Kickin Cancer For Carlz, had about 20 loved ones of all ages relaying for Carly.
"We get together as a family and it's nice to keep her name going as well," Ms Caveny said.
"We talk about her all the time but other people look at you and think they won't mention her but we want to keep it going because she's a part of us.
"If she could be here she would be here," Ms Caveny said. "We haven't done it for a few years but the organisers do such a wonderful job and put so much work into it."
Carly's friend Rebecca White said they walked in her memory and to raise money and awareness for cancer and "hopefully to one day find a cure".
"It's about honouring the people who have fought or are fighting cancer and in their memory as well," Mrs White said.
"Carly's boys cut the ribbon to start the relay today and it was really emotional.
"It just puts into perspective what the families have to go through. It's not an easy journey and the outcome at the end is often absolutely devastating."
Mrs White said it was also a period to reflect.
"It's a time to think about Carlz and everything she has done in her life. She was a great mum to her boys and I know if it was one of us who had been through the same thing she would be here."
Mrs White said their team had so far raised about $1300 for this year's event.
Saturday's Relay For Life was the 19th held in Warrnambool and attracted 15 teams and about 250 participants.
It returned in a smaller and shorter 10-hour format, rather than overnight like previous years.
The Warrnambool event has raised more than $2.1 million for the Cancer Council. Organisers have a fundraising target of $30,000 for this year's event. An average of 229 people are diagnosed with cancer in Warrnambool each year.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.