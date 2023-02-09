The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool Relay For Life returns this weekend in shorter format

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Relay For Life Warrnambool participants walk around the Deakin University oval at a previous event. This year's relay is on Saturday from noon to 10pm.

A chronic volunteer shortage has hit another community event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.