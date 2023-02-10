The Standard
State government reveals no further upgrades planned for Princes Highway

By Monique Patterson
Updated February 10 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 4:15pm
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan is appalled there are no works scheduled for the Princes Highway west of Colac in the near future.

There are no further major upgrades planned for the Princes Highway west of Colac, the state government has confirmed.

