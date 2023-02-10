There are no further major upgrades planned for the Princes Highway west of Colac, the state government has confirmed.
The Standard has reported in recent years the notorious stretch of road was to undergo extensive works with funding from the state and federal governments.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan told The Standard the road was in desperate need of more upgrades.
However, when asked this week what further works were planned for the highway, a state government spokeswoman said $40 million worth of works - using both state and federal funding - had been completed on the stretch of highway between Colac and the south Australian border.
When asked what further works were planned, The Standard was told there would be no additional works but only routine maintenance.
A state government spokeswoman said pavement re-sheeting and shoulder sealing and safety improvements including intersection upgrades, delineation, signage and line-marking on the Princes Highway had been completed with the funds.
"The Victorian and Australian governments jointly invested $40 million for safety upgrades and maintenance works on the Princes Highway between Colac and the South Australia border, with the project delivered between February 2018 and April 2021," the spokeswoman said.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said he was lost for words after hearing there were no works planned for the highway in the near future.
"This news makes me feel for our local community because we have not been listened to," Mr Tehan said.
"The latest figures show an increase in deaths on rural roads and this will be a dagger to the heart of our local community."
Mr Tehan said the condition of the highway remained poor.
"How - in good conscience - can the Albanese government rip $40 million from our roads at this time?
"No one can say that the job is finished."
Labor's state Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora said there had been no funding cut from the Princes Highway.
"There has been no change to funding for the Princes Highway from Colac to the South Australian border and no change to Commonwealth funding for that section of the highway either," Ms Ermacora said.
