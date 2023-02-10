The Standard
Turkey earthquake hits close to home for Warrnambool family

Lillian Altman
February 10 2023
Some of Alison and Kadir Zehir's family in Turkey have survived the Kahramanmaras earthquake, while others have died. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The earthquake in Turkey has hit close to home for Turkish expat Kadir Zehir, with the deaths of several of his family members.

