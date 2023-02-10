Man faces court charged with serious child sex offences

A Koroit man has faced court after being charged with serious child sex offences following a joint anti-child exploitation investigation.
Peter Russell, 45, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday via video-link from the city's police station cells.
He is charged with possessing child abuse material and sex assault offences.
He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until June 16 for a committal mention hearing.
Magistrate John Lesser ordered a hand-up brief, which contains witness statements and an accused's record of interview, be served on Victoria Legal Aid by May 5.
He also ordered Mr Russell be assessed for mental health and self harm prevention.
The court heard it was the man's first time in custody.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said detectives executed a warrant in Koroit as part of an ongoing investigation on Friday.
The man was arrested and subsequently charged with the offences.
"As the matter is now before court it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," the spokeswoman said.
Members from Warrnambool police Sexual Offences and Child-abuse Investigation Team assisted Australian Federal Police in the execution of the warrant.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
