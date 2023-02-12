The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South-west schools move away from gendered uniforms to suit all students

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 12 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kings College's Grace McNaughton, Emmanuel College's Eleanor Trussler and Warrnambool College's Charlotte Townsend in some of the uniform options available. Brauer College was unable to attend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

As a growing number of students explore their gender identity, individuality and how they want to express themselves, schools are providing increased uniform choices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.