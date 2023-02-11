The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Stolen ute used in ram raid at Warrnambool business

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 12 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police hunt underway after retail store ram raided

Police are searching for an offender who used a stolen utility to ram into a Warrnambool business late on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.