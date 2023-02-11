Police hunt underway after retail store ram raided

Police are searching for an offender who used a stolen utility to ram into a Warrnambool business late on Friday.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a single cab Nissan Navara was stolen during a burglary at a manufacturing business in Braithwaite Street.
He said the ute was then used in a ram raid at Warrnambool retail store Cheap as Chips shortly after 12am.
"The offender has reversed into a roller door, gaining entry to the premises," Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said.
"Entry was then forced into an office but no items were stolen.
"There would have to be a few grand worth of damage there."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said CCTV footage showed a single offender entering the premises wearing all dark clothing and a face covering.
He said the Nissan Navara was found dumped in the car park of Harvey Norman, about 750 metres from the scene of the ram raid, on Saturday about 1am.
The vehicle was not damaged.
The detective said anyone with information or CCTV footage should contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.