Warrnambool ED overhaul as wait times hover at record highs

By Ben Silvester
Updated February 12 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 4:15pm
New state hospital data shows the Warrnambool Base Hospital emergency department remains under huge pressure, recording some of the highest wait times in Victoria.

South West Healthcare has launched a major overhaul of its emergency department as new state hospital data shows wait times at Warrnambool Base Hospital (WBH) hovering near record highs.

