Warrnambool's Ponting's Mitre 10 wins national Independent Hardware Group award

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 13 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 5:30pm
Ponting's Mitre 10 owners John Ponting and Pam Madner (front) with team members after being crowned Australia's top Mitre 10 of its size at an excellence awards dinner in Queensland. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool's Ponting's Mitre 10 has won a prestigious national award, which its owners say is a great way to celebrate its milestone 100th year in business.

