Warrnambool's Ponting's Mitre 10 has won a prestigious national award, which its owners say is a great way to celebrate its milestone 100th year in business.
The business was crowned Australia's top Mitre 10 of its size at the Independent Hardware Group awards in Queensland.
Owners Pam Madner and John Ponting, were presented with the award at an industry dinner on the Gold Coast on Wednesday night.
"It's a fabulous award to be getting in our 100th year of trading," Ms Madner said.
"It's exciting. We feel lucky that we've inherited a business that is still surviving today.
"We've got fabulous staff. The staff are amazing and we have a lot of loyal customers, which is really about our relationships."
Ms Madner said its switch to Mitre 10 in 2019 was a turning point for the business and helped it achieve the win.
"I think it made it a better shopping environment for customers to want to come in," she said. "I'm excited to be part of the Mitre 10 team. Since we joined we've had three of our best trading years."
Mr Ponting said it was great to be still trading 100 years later and for the store to be recognised with a national award. Started by Walter Ponting and brother Len, it is now a third-generation family-run business.
Award judges said the store's focus on stock management, its dedicated team, a mindset of innovation and challenging the status quo had driven growth across its trade and DIY departments.
The transformation of the next-door site on Raglan Parade into a purpose-built timber storage shed and truck unloading bay in the trade yard had "significantly improved the safety and accessibility" for customers and staff.
The judges said in the DIY department, the team was continually challenging itself on how it could do better and working to improve its offering for customers.
They said the business' growth was underpinned by a strong and well-executed marketing campaign which included eye-catching displays and a sales driving value statement, as well as gaining new online followers on Tik Tok and Meta "making them relevant to a new generation".
It's the second time the business has won the national award, but the 2021 event was held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
