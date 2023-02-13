The Standard
Warrnambool ambulance wait times spike as demand soars

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 3:30pm
Ambulance Victoria director of clinical operations Anthony Carlyon has asked people to save 000 for emergencies only as surging demand blows out wait times in Warrnmabool and across the state.

Seriously ill south-west Victorians are having to wait significantly longer for an ambulance, new government data shows.

