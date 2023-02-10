South-west residents hit with 11 per cent increase in grocery bill

A simple basket of staple items is costing 11 per cent more for south-west residents than at the same time last year.
Analysis by The Standard has revealed the price of some items has almost doubled.
A basket of groceries including two bananas, butter, milk, bread, vegemite, coffee and pasta cost $28.20 at this time last year.
However, the same items will now set back Warrnambool and district residents $31.47.
The most significant price increases were bananas - which went from 45 cents to 81 cents, butter - which went from $5 to $6.40, bread - which went from $1.70 to $2.20 and milk - which cost $2.60 for two litres at this time last year, but now costs $3.10.
Bethenny community support executive manager Sharlene Gillick said there were an increasing number of people struggling to make ends meet.
"The costs of basic items have definitely increased," Ms Gillick said.
"The costs of groceries are increasing along with utility bills and medical expenses.
"People on fixed or limited incomes are having to prioritise what to spend their money on and they're going without necessity items whether that be food, heating or medication."
Ms Gillick said the service was experiencing unprecedented demand for its services.
Warrnambool and District Food Share executive officer Amanda Hennessy said demand for services had increased in 2023.
To date, the service has distributed 5347 meals, which is an increase of 1210 from the same time last year.
"The impact of rising food costs for Foodshare is that when we purchase staple food products we are now receiving less product for our money," Ms Hennessy said.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed all households experienced an increase in the cost of living of between 1.7 and 3.2 per cent in the December 2022 quarter.
The annual increase in the quarter was the largest seen across all household types since their series commenced in 1999.
ABS head of price statistics Michelle Marquardt said over the past 12 months, higher food and utilities prices contributed to increased living costs for all households.
"Annually, food prices rose between 9 and 10 per cent, driven by rises for meals out and takeaway foods, and fruit and vegetables," Ms Marquardt said.
"Utilities prices rose between 8 per cent and 10 per cent, driven by higher wholesale prices for gas and electricity being passed on to consumers," she said.
