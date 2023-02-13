The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Long wait on inspectorate investigation into Warrnambool council

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigation into sacking of council CEO still ongoing after almost three years

An investigation into the sacking of Warrnambool City Council's former CEO almost three years ago is still ongoing with the long wait continuing as the inspectorate faces an increasing workload.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.