Ambulance ride 'sheer hell' for south-west man due to poor roads

A south-west man's ambulance ride was sheer agony due to the poor state of the region's roads, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
In federal parliament on Tuesday, Mr Tehan said he had spoken to a Narrawong man who had raised concerns about the state of the Henty Highway.
"He broke his ribs, got a punctured lung and had to be taken by ambulance from Portland hospital to Hamilton hospital," Mr Tehan said.
"He had to be severely sedated along the way because of the condition of the Henty Highway in my electorate.
"The potholes, the disrepair of the road meant the ambulance ride was sheer hell for this constituent."
Mr Tehan said he pointed out to the man the Albanese government had cut $40 million of funding from south-west roads.
"Now we have heard - sadly - from the good reporting of the Warrnambool Standard that the government has no idea about what they're going to do to reinstate that money," he said.
"As a matter of fact they don't think that it's needed - they don't think investment in that road is required."
Mr Tehan said action needed to be taken immediately.
"I have asked the Prime Minister and the Premier of Victoria to come down to my electorate and drive on our roads, see the state they are in first-hand and then stand there and say our roads don't need more funding," he told parliament.
The Standard reported on Saturday there were no further major upgrades planned for the Princes Highway west of Colac.
When asked what further works on the notorious stretch of road were planned, The Standard was told there would be no additional works but only routine maintenance.
Warrnambool's Gerry Billings, who has been a volunteer with the city's SES unit for 43 years, said he was extremely concerned about the state of south-west roads.
He has responded to hundreds of motor vehicle accidents over the years and believes the roads are worse than ever.
"The roads are not real good, I can tell you that," Mr Billings said.
He said he was shocked the stretch of road between Allansford and Panmure remained in poor condition, despite recent upgrades.
"It's full of potholes and I'd say today the tar would be melting," Mr Billings said.
He said the state government needed to reconsider the design of roads for improved longevity.
Mr Billings said he had responded to many horrific crashes and he feared there would be more due to the condition of the region's roads.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
