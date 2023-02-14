The Standard

Mortlake export Georgia Wareham signed by Gujarat Lions for inaugural Women's Premier League in India

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortlake export Georgia Wareham has landed a WPL deal

Mortlake cricket sensation Georgia Wareham's historic Women's Premier League (WPL) deal can inspire and pave the way for generations to come in the region, according to one of the most respected cricket coaches in the south-west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.