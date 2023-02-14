Mortlake cricket sensation Georgia Wareham's historic Women's Premier League (WPL) deal can inspire and pave the way for generations to come in the region, according to one of the most respected cricket coaches in the south-west.
The 23-year-old Australian and Victorian spinner, currently in South Africa for the Women's World Cup, will take part in the first edition of the Women's Premier League in India, landing a contract with the Gujarat Lions after being snapped up for $131,000 in the auction.
The tournament runs for three weeks from March 4, with five franchises to compete in a 22-game competition in Mumbai.
It comes 15 years after the launch of the Indian Premier League, which forever changed the Twenty20 format.
Dunkeld-based Stephen Field, who is the current head coach of Geelong's women's team but has a long and esteemed association with the Western Waves, saw first-hand the leg-spinner's rise through the pathway system ranks as a youngster.
He says it is a landmark moment for women's cricket and significant for talented players in the south-west.
"It's really huge. Through our social networks at Geelong we were chatting about the WPL the other day and also when the auction was on live about what it actually means (for women's cricket)," he said.
"When you consider Georgia in her early stages in particular had a choice to make between footy and cricket, it's pretty incredible to see her progression.
"To have taken that step and done everything she's already done in her career so far, it's contributed immensely to women's cricket in the south-west.
"Now with this WPL deal, any aspiring young cricketer in the south-west can look at her and think 'wow, this pathway is so clear'.
"It's such a big opportunity for a lot of girls. Once upon a time you may have only been able to aspire to making the Australian team but this has shown there are other avenues. It's a genuine career path."
Field said the south-west was full of strong contributors like Wareham who were providing platforms for female cricketers to make it to the elite level.
"We've come a long way and there's been a lot of people who've helped that," he said.
"People like Grace Lee who has been an advocate for women's cricket in the area for a long time are so important.
"The Western Waves over the last few years is producing more Premier cricketers than any other country region in the state but the biggest hurdle has been the distance where players have dropped away.
"Now when we see people like Georgia, Emma Kearney before that, Milly (Illingworth) who is taking the place by storm, it shows that anything's possible."
