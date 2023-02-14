Man caught with illegal firearms, ammo says he had run-in with bikies

A Milltown man caught with illegal firearms says he was told to keep a loaded gun and "shoot first, ask questions later" after a run-in with an outlaw motorcycle gang.
Brenton Mattiske, 68, pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms and other weapon offences.
The court heard a police raid at the man's home in April last year uncovered a .177 air rifle, three .22 rifles, and two 12-gauge shotguns.
A Remington rifle was found under a blanket on Mattiske's bed, while a high standard 12-gauge shotgun was found in a safe and loaded with ammo.
The firearms ranged between Category A and E.
The search also uncovered 10 throwing knives, two crossbows and 3811 rounds of various ammunition.
Mattiske had reported two of the guns stolen to South Australian authorities.
When asked about the loaded shotgun, Mattiske claimed he had a run-in with an outlaw motorcycle gang "many, many years ago" and interstate police told him to keep a loaded gun and "shoot first, ask questions later".
Casey Isaacs, representing Mattiske, said the rifle found on the bed was left there earlier that morning after his client went fox shooting.
He said two of the guns were mistakenly reported stolen.
He said the offender held a firearm licence in South Australia up until November 26, 2021, when it was cancelled due to Mattiske residing in Victoria.
Mr Isaacs said his client had attempted to register his firearms interstate but "grew frustrated" with the process and gave up.
He said the man contacted the South Australia firearm branch five times between March 2020 and December 2021, and also attended Portland police station.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he'd "certainly" heard criticisms of Australia's lack of national strategy and consistency among firearm laws.
But a police prosecutor said it went further than a man who was "frustrated with the system".
He said Mattiske still had multiple registered firearms outstanding and was uncooperative during the raid, pointing out only a small number of the firearms to attending police.
The magistrate said the offending was "extremely serious" and posed a "very real danger to community safety".
He said ordinarily the offences would attract an immediate and significant jail sentence.
"The only reason I'm not going to do that today is because of your age and lack of prior convictions but do not underestimate the criminality of your conduct," Mr Lethbridge said.
He was fined $10,000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.