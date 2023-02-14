The Standard
Milltown man found with illegal guns, thousands of rounds of ammo

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
February 14 2023
Man caught with illegal firearms, ammo says he had run-in with bikies

A Milltown man caught with illegal firearms says he was told to keep a loaded gun and "shoot first, ask questions later" after a run-in with an outlaw motorcycle gang.

