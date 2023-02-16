EIGHT Western Victoria Female Football League teenagers are taking strides in their fledgling careers after making Greater Western Victoria Rebels' 2023 team.
South Warrnambool's Olivia Wolter and Grace Schrama, Warrnambool's Alysha Ralston and Lily Jenkins, Terang Mortlake's Sophie Curran and Annabelle Glossop, Portland's Jenna May Bristow and Hamilton Kangaroos' Jessica Rentsch, who is part of the AFL Academy, were named in the final 35-player squad which was released on Thursday.
They will now aim for Coates Talent League - formerly NAB League - selection when the under 18 girls' season kicks off on March 18.
Rebels talent manager Brooke Brown said the contingent had impressed.
"Having had a longer pre-season - they've been at it since November - I think it's helped them grow," Brown told The Standard.
"(New coach) Sally Riley has been nothing short of outstanding and we have some wonderful coaches and we've had Alison Kenna and Claire Tilley training the Warrnambool girls each week which has been wonderful for our program.
"We've had dedicated female staff throughout the satellites which is the first time ever."
Ralston and Bristow join the program as taller players capable of playing key position while Curran has impressed with her leadership skills.
"Alysha performed really well in our trial games and showed she's really capable of that next level," Brown said.
"Sophie has had an exceptional pre-season. She was one of our quickest across the two-kilometre time-trials and it showed she's done a truckload of work.
"I see her as a future leader of any club. She's been an absolute joy to have in our program."
Wolter (basketball) and Glossop (cricket) have have been juggling other sports but impressed to earn their spots.
"Annabelle is really hard at it, a great tackler and a great defender," Brown said.
The girls' program has undergone changes with full-time coaches employed and the season running in conjunction with the boys' campaign.
Both grand finals will be played on the same weekend - September 23-24.
