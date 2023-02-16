The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Heywood woman steals jewellery from friend's corpse

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 16 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman steals jewellery from friend's corpse

A Heywood woman has admitted to stealing jewellery from the corpse of a friend during her final goodbye.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.