VLocity trains may be slower than existing fleet, says Public Transport Users Association spokesman

"On the Echuca line they're not running any faster than about 90km/h."- Paul Westcott
VLocity trains on the Warrnambool may be slower than the existing fleet, according to a spokesman for the Public Transport Users Association.
Paul Westcott said VLocity trains on the Echuca line were travelling at speeds of 90km/h because not all the level crossings had been upgraded to include boom gates.
Work to upgrade the Warrnambool to Melbourne line - which will see a total of $510 milllion spent - including crossing upgrades is under way. However, Mr Westcott said it was unlikely all crossings between Warrnambool and Geelong would be upgraded to include boom gates, lights and bells in time for the arrival of VLocity trains.
"VLocity trains have to run slower on the Echuca line because there are a number of unprotected crossings," Mr Westcott said. "On the Echuca line they're not running any faster than about 90km/h."
The current diesel trains in use have a maximum speed of 115km/h. "There's not much point running VLocity trains if they're going to be slower than the current locomotives."
Mr Westcott said it was unlikely all the crossing upgrades would be completed in the near future because there were a number in remote locations that didn't have access to electricity.
A state government spokesman said work was under way to upgrade train detection technology at more than 50 public level crossings between Waurn Ponds and Warrnambool as part of stage two of the Warrnambool line upgrade.
The spokesman said 19 of these crossings would also be upgraded with more protection, including boom gates, bells and flashing lights.
"The upgrades will boost safety for road users and train passengers and make the crossings compatible with VLocity trains.
"At the end of the project, all public level crossings on the Warrnambool Line will have full protection, including boom gates, bells and flashing lights."
The spokesman said 12 level crossings on the line had already been upgraded as part of the first stage of the project, to feature boom gates, flashing lights, bells and improved train detection technology.
"VLocity trains will be able to operate at up to 115 km/h on the line after the project is completed," the spokesman said.
Mr Westcott said there were also concerns about overcrowding on trains once fares are dropped to $9.20 on March 31.
"We're concerned the government hasn't announced any plans to increase services of increase the capacity of existing services," he said.
However, the state government spokesman said a number of services had spare capacity that would help absorb an increase in patronage expected as part of the regional fare cap.
"The regional fare cap will transform the way Victorians travel across the state, bringing affordable and accessible public transport to more people," the spokesman said.
"A widespread information campaign will be rolled out to ensure customers are aware of the changes and any implications for travel."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
