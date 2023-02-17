The federal government has joined the state government in saying it has no plans to upgrade the Princes Highway west of Colac.
The state government last week told The Standard $40 million worth of works - using both state and federal funding - had been completed on the stretch of highway between Colac and the south Australian border.
When asked what further works were planned, The Standard was told there would be no additional works but only routine maintenance.
However, the state government told The Standard in July 2021 that 'planning and detailed design work on future upgrades for the Princes Highway between Port Fairy and Warrnambool is now under way".
When asked to explain the discrepancy this week, a state government spokeswoman said this work was dependent on federal government funding.
However, the federal government doesn't appear to have any plans in the near future to complete further works on the notorious stretch of road.
Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said the federal government committed more than $55 million towards targeted upgrades on the Princes Highway West between Warrnambool to Port Fairy.
"This work was successfully completed in April 2021," Ms King said.
She confirmed $40 million of unallocated funding had been cut from the Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) Green Triangle corridor in October 2022.
But she said no funding had been cut from active projects and $41.4 million remained unallocated for future identified priorities.
The Standard was told in 2021 by a state government spokeswoman that the Department of Transport would commence detailed planning and design works for works on the Princes Highway.
"This process is expected to take around 12 to 18 months to complete," the spokeswoman said.
However, 18 months later both the state and federal governments have all but said there were no future major works planned for the highway.
"The Australian Government is working closely with the Victorian government on priorities for future funding," Ms King said.
However, a specific question about planned upgrades to the highway was not answered by the federal government.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan spoke about the poor state of south-west roads in parliament this week.
Mr Tehan said a man who broke his ribs and had to be transported from the Portland hospital to the Hamilton hospital had to be heavily sedated due to the condition of the Henty Highway.
He said he pointed out to the man the Albanese government had cut $40 million of funding from south-west roads.
Mr Tehan said action needed to be taken immediately.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
