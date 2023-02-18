Man pulls fake gun on victim in Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong

A former Warrnambool man pulled a fake gun on another man in a Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong, a court has heard.
Jayden McKenna, 30, pleaded guilty in the County Court of Victoria to attempted aggravated car jacking, theft, handling stolen goods, prohibited person possessing an imitation firearm and committing an indictable offence on bail.
On February 17 he was jailed for four years and one month.
He must serve a non-parole period of two years and eight months.
The court heard the man moved from Warrnambool to Melbourne's north-east after he was kidnapped and seriously assaulted by drug associates.
He was homeless and had no source of income.
Then on October 10, 2021, McKenna contacted another man who was selling an unregistered Honda motorbike on Facebook Marketplace.
McKenna used a fake name online and organised to attend the victim's home later that day to see the bike.
He took a taxi to the man's address in Craigieburn, north of Melbourne, arriving about 9pm.
When McKenna was invited to inspect the bike, he pulled out a black imitation handgun and pointed it at the victim.
When the victim tried to remove the key from the ignition, McKenna said "get the f*** inside".
The court heard the victim's housemate then grabbed the key and they ran inside, locking the door and calling Triple-0.
McKenna banged on the door, demanded the key but then fled on foot, taking with him the victim's bike helmet.
At 10.10pm McKenna approached another male who was moving a vehicle from his driveway into a garage.
The court heard McKenna pointed the gun at the man from about a metre away and demanded the car key, which the man said was inside the house.
McKenna then ran to a semi-rural property where he stole a mountain bike.
At 11.12pm the offender caught a taxi from Craigieburn back to Preston.
His DNA was found during a police investigation and he was arrested at a property in Preston.
It was there police located the imitation firearm.
Officers also located 11 bank cards, give medicare cards, four drivers licenses and two ID cards in various names.
McKenna was arrested and later remanded in custody where he has spent close to 500 days.
In sentencing, Judge Higham said the attempted aggravated car jacking was "inherently serious", and clearly pre-meditated with a degree of sophistication.
While no victim impact statement was provided, the judge said it must have been a "terrifying experience" for the victim to be subjected to in his own home.
Judge Paul Higham said McKenna had a troubled upbringing which led him to abuse drugs and alcohol from a young age.
He said McKenna was a daily methamphetamine user by 20 and at the time of his arrest, was using around three grams per day.
Judge Higham said McKenna had since remained abstinent from illicit substances for the longest time since he started using, which he said was a "significant effort".
He said McKenna was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity, borderline personality, post traumatic stress and stimulant use disorder.
The court said the offender planned to return to Warrnambool upon his release from jail.
