The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Former Warrnambool man pulls fake gun on victim in Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 19 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man pulls fake gun on victim in Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong

A former Warrnambool man pulled a fake gun on another man in a Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.