The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Woman injured after leg pinned by rock on beach

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 18 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services, including SES, are on scene.

A woman will likely be transported to hospital after her leg became trapped under a rock at The Cove near Nullawarre on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.