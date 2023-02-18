Woman injured after leg pinned by rock on beach

A woman will likely be transported to hospital after her leg became trapped under a rock at The Cove near Nullawarre on Saturday afternoon.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the woman, aged in her 60s, appeared to have slipped while walking on the beach shortly after 2pm and her leg became trapped under a rock.
Emergency services, including the SES, are on scene working to free the woman.
An SES Victoria spokeswoman said the woman would likely have to be winched to safety.
She has suffered a suspected fracture and will be transported to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.