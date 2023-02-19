A CAMEO down the order helped Nestles make it two Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's premierships in three seasons.
Teenager Sascha White was instrumental for the Factory as it edged home against a gallant Allansford-Panmure at Reid Oval on Sunday.
White, who came in at number seven, finished unbeaten on 20 off 21 deliveries to help the Geoff Williams-coached team record a gutsy one-wicket win.
It capped off an unbeaten season for the team.
"They've partied all year - I don't think it's going to stop now," Williams said of the celebration plans.
"We have only lost one game in three years and that was last year's grand final so we were very close to being two losses in two grand finals but the girls came out on top and did really, really well."
Williams said the down-to-the-wire finish was "an excellent game of cricket" which showcased the growth of women's sport in the region.
Allansford-Panmure set 107 after opener Hannah Meates (30) got the Gators off to a flying start, teaming with Katie Willsher to put on 51 for the first wicket.
Meates' quickfire innings included five boundaries.
But from there the runs dried up.
Nestles skipper Brooke Hebertson made a direct hit to send Jacque Dickson packing and the Gators in were in trouble at 8-94 before they were all out for 106.
"It was probably like the semi-final - we got a couple of wickets and the momentum swung, we bowled at the stumps and we bowled them out," Williams said.
"It was only the second time this year we've bowled a team out and both times were in finals.
"I think we should be really proud of our bowling and fielding performance. Bowl full straight at the stumps and you're generally going to get rewarded."
The Factory made a fast start to its run chase too - Mikaela Doran and Gabby Lenehan putting on 39 for the first wicket.
But then best-on-ground Christie Stephen turned the momentum.
She finished with 6-28 off five overs to almost drag the Gators across the line.
The Factory was 6-78 at drinks before Allansford-Panmure under 17 premiership captain Jasmine Anderson struck, dismissing Jorja Couch (16) after a handy cameo.
Nestles looked in the box seat when it needed 11 runs with four wickets in hand.
But the Gators wouldn't be denied.
When Steph Fary went out for a second-ball duck, the Factory still needed four runs to win with one wicket to spare.
Rachael Williams hit a one to tie it and get off strike before White scored the winning run.
"You've got Sam Wormald whose made probably 15 runs for the year and is happy to bat one or two overs and she got three runs at the end and Rach ran two singles," Geoff Williams said.
"She ran well with Sascha and I think Sascha was our star today. She bowled menacing and then came in at the end and did her thing.
"Some days Sascha will do the same thing and go out for a duck but today she showed real maturity and I couldn't be even more proud."
