Police probe burglary at swimming pool

Hundreds of dollars raised to pay for improvements at Mortlake's outdoor swimming pool have been stolen during a burglary at the weekend.
The YMCA-run pool hosted an inflatable day and sausage sizzle on Friday with money raised expected to pay for new equipment and improvements at the facility.
But the office and kiosk area of the pool was broken into later that night and a donation tin, as well as two laptops, were stolen.
A Moyne Shire Council spokesman said power was cut to the pool, resulting in the water level dropping and forcing its closure on Saturday afternoon.
"The pool re-opened on Sunday. The YMCA, which is contracted to run the pool, do not anticipate there will be any further disruption," he said.
"Council is still undertaking an assessment of the cost of the damage and will work with Victoria Police and YMCA across this week."
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the burglary took place between 7.30pm on Friday and 10.30am Saturday.
He said entry was gained by cutting a portion of wire on a cyclone ringlock fence at the exterior of the Jamieson Avenue property.
"They've then gained entry into an office area by smashing a glass door and then forcing a sliding door to get into the kiosk," he said.
The detective said items were strewn around the inside of both the office and kiosk area.
He said two laptops valued at about $500 were stolen, as well as the donation tin containing about $300 in cash.
The computers were not council issued, the spokesman confirmed on Monday.
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said the swimming pool was closed for some time, impacting local residents and their children.
Mortlake saw a maximum temperature of 24 degrees on Saturday.
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said CCTV was being monitored from nearby businesses.
"We're looking to identify the exact time of the incident as well as identify any vehicles involved," he said.
"Any assistance would be greatly appreciated."
Detective Senior Constable Ryan urged anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
