The arrival this week of new chief executive officer Andrew Mason at Warrnambool City Council signals a fresh start for the organisation.
The city's new leader had his first day in the job on Monday after stepping down as the CEO of neighbouring Corangamite Shire Council.
He replaces outgoing CEO Peter Schneider.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said councillors were excited to have Mr Mason on board. "It's an opportunity for a reset and a refocus," she said.
Mr Mason said his first job was to listen and learn. "I'm really keen to get started," he said.
"Once I get a bit of an understanding, I'll be able to decide what I think needs to be done.
"People have been incredibly welcoming."
Mr Mason said he was keen to see Warrnambool capitalise on the huge opportunities it had. "It's an amazing place and I want to make sure that the council's making Warrnambool the best it can be for the community," he said.
Mr Mason has a background in planning, holding senior positions in state and local government roles for a number of years.
"I think what I'm bringing is strong leadership, values-based leadership and a vision that I'm keen to work with council on," he said.
"I like working with councillors. I like the democratic process. I'm really keen to be talking to councillors and working with them."
Mr Mason said there were some challenges ahead but there were terrific opportunities. He said Warrnambool needed to capitalise on the Twelve Apostles and Great Ocean Road. "Warrnambool's just got so much to deliver - a food and beverage offer, night-time experiences are really critical," he said.
"If you can get them really working well, it creates overnight stays and people spending money locally and that's what you want." Cr Arnott said the city had promoted the region at the caravan and camping show in Adelaide last week which attracted 30,000 people, with about 1000 entries for a competition to stay in the region.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
