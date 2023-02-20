A proposal to turn a former dairy into a chicken farm could help prevent south-west residents from shelling out higher prices for eggs amid a national shortage.
A permit application to create a three-hectare free-range chicken farm capable of housing up to 1000 laying hens at 121 Guys Road, Cooriemungle has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
It comes after a perfect storm of factors - including farmers reducing their laying flocks due to lower demand during COVID-19 lockdowns and poor seasonal weather - lowered egg production across the country.
But under the plan, the eggs would be harvested daily and processed and stored on the property before being dispatched to market for commercial food sale.
The proposal would use some of the existing facilities on the applicant's property - including a dwelling, five sheds, a vacant dairy building, grazing land and a dam - to do so.
At the processing facility, the eggs would be washed, graded, checked for cracks, leaks or blood spots before being stamped, weighed and packed into cartons.
Those cartons would then be stored in a temperature-controlled unit.
If the application is approved, the hens would be housed in two mobile and purpose-built chicken trailers with access to 15 'blocks' each measuring 1000 square metres.
All blocks contain a mixture of rye grass and clover and would be occupied for two weeks - or until 50 per cent of the ground cover was reached - before it was rotated and left to rest for three months.
Each trailer would also be guarded by a Maremma dog to deter predators.
Other safeguarding practices employed would include surrounding the trailers with quick-erect poultry netting measuring 106 centimetres high which could be electrified, if needed.
The applicant has stated all birds would be purchased from a licensed commercial hatchery in Victoria and there was no intention to breed the flock.
It has also stated the stocking density of 500 head per one-and-a-half hectares was much lower than the legal density of 1500 head per hectare.
The density has taken into consideration potential noise and odour pollution in the area.
Any deceased birds would be incinerated, with ashes to be added to compost. In some cases the bird would be added to the heap as is, depending on cause of death.
Large quantities of dead hens would be managed by a professional livestock disposal service.
Residents have until March 1 to make a submission on the proposal.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
