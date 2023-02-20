The Standard
Proposed chicken farm in Cooriemungle lodged with Corangamite Shire Council

By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 20 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 11:15am
A proposal to construct a low-density mobile chicken farm at 121 Guys Road, Cooriemungle, for the purpose of commercial egg production has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.

A proposal to turn a former dairy into a chicken farm could help prevent south-west residents from shelling out higher prices for eggs amid a national shortage.

