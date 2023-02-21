The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool City Council launches Unretire the 'Bool campaign as workforce shortage bites

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fishtales Cafe employees Isabella Mahoney-O'Donnell (left) and Dennis King (right) with owner Tamara Mahoney (middle). The cafe prides itself on having a multi-generational workforce.

A grey army is being mobilised in Warrnambool as the city council calls upon reinforcements in its battle against widespread workforce shortages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.