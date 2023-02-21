The Standard
Warrnambool man accused of trafficking in commercial quantity directed to stand trial

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
February 21 2023
Man accused of high-end drug trafficking directed to stand trial

Whether or not an accused Warrnambool man knew he was trafficking methamphetamine in a commercial quantity is a question for a jury, a prosecutor says.

