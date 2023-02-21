Several Warrnambool and District Football Netball League clubs face the prospect of withdrawing some junior football teams ahead of the 2023 season if player numbers don't improve.
League president Kylie Murphy confirmed that several issues were raised at a league discussion group held on Sunday.
She said a number of clubs indicated they would have trouble fielding junior teams - particularly in the under 18 age group - if they weren't able to increase numbers in the weeks leading up to round one.
Murphy said the league was determined not to change age group classifications at this stage due to the start of the season being just six weeks away. The league had previously changed its under 12.5 non-competition program group to a new under 13 competition for 2023.
Murphy said clubs were doing their best to generate more interest and boost their numbers.
"If there are players out there who want to play football or don't want to sit on a sideline and not get a game, please come and see our local clubs," Murphy said.
Murphy emphasised the issue wasn't limited to the WDFNL and south-west Victoria and that it extended beyond players to volunteers and umpires.
She said it was important all four south-west leagues - which include Hampden league, South West District league and Mininera league - worked together on the issue.
"We're due to have a meeting soon and we'll work again with numbers," she said of the future discussion group.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
