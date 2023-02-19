The Standard

Warrnambool under 18 boys, girls' teams finish runners-up at 2023 Basketball Victoria country championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 20 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:29am
Reggie Mast, pictured in 2022, was one of Warrnambool Seahawks' best at the Basketball Victoria under 18 championships. Picture by Sean McKenna

WARRNAMBOOL basketball's future is in safe hands with its under 18 teams finishing second at the Basketball Victoria country championships in Bendigo.

