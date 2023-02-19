ALLANSFORD-PANMURE hopes its third consecutive Warrnambool and District Cricket Association under 17 girls' premiership points to a positive future for its senior ranks.
The Gators recorded a 35-run win against Nestles at Reid Oval on Sunday.
Coach Simon Rea is thrilled with the club's commitment to women's sport.
"We have nearly 40 girls at the Allansford club and it would probably put us potentially up there with the biggest female clubs in country Victoria," he said.
"The club really gets behind the female side of the club.
"Kyall Timms has been really good with that this year.
"If I can't take a training, someone is always happy to step up."
He said winning three in a row was a special feat with a host of players contributing to the Gators' ongoing success.
"There would be a number (of players) who have played in all three and we've had a good turnover through the side which has helped renew the side," he said.
"It's kept them keen and wanting to win."
The Gators set 94 after a young Nestles bowler - 12-year-old Zarah Timpson - took 4-15, including the wicket of older sister Isabella, in a best-on-ground performance for the runners-up.
"It (getting a medal each) will help at the dinner table," Rea laughed of the sisters' efforts for rival teams.
Rea, whose daughter Georgia played in both the senior and under 18 deciders, said he was unsure if they had put enough runs on the board to defend but was pleased with their bowling and fielding.
The Gators, led by wicket-keeper Chelsea McCosh, restricted the Factory to 4-58 from its 20 overs.
"I was nervous but we had a really good start with the ball," he said.
"Getting a wicket in the first over helps.
"From there I guess our girls' experience came through - we had lots of calm heads out there."
McCosh's efforts behind the stumps impressed Rea as did "a host of bowlers who just came on and did their job".
"Chelsea really dug deep on a tough wicket (at Reid Oval) to keep on," he said.
"Jasmine Anderson did a fantastic job as captain."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
