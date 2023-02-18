A decision to focus on football has paid off for Alysha Ralston.
The Warrnambool teenager is now a Greater Western Victoria Rebel after leaving netball and throwing her energy into making the Coates Talent League.
Ralston, 17, only started playing football two seasons ago but quickly decided it was her preferred sport.
"I am pretty new to it but it's pretty fun," the Emmanuel College student said.
"I played netball for South (Warrnambool) but I wanted to play for Warrnambool because all my friends were playing there.
"But I have stopped playing netball. I just prefer footy and with year 12 I thought I better pick (one)."
Ralston, who can play ruck and key position with centre-half-back her preferred spot, said she'd always had an interest in football and jumped at the chance to play herself.
"(I like) that it's a contact sport, definitely. It's a lot more fun (than netball) - you get a lot more space and there's a lot more running which is good," she said.
Ralston has noticed a jump in standard since joining the WVFFL - a competition which includes team from as far as Horsham and Portland - two years ago.
She said more and more south-west teenagers were embracing the chance to play football.
"With time it's only going to get better and more girls will play," she said.
Ralston's rise through the ranks at Warrnambool - she played in the Blues' under 18 Western Victoria Female Football League grand final loss in 2022 - caught the Rebels' attention.
She was one of eight players from the league picked in the Rebels' 2023 squad, which was unveiled on February 16, and will now vie to earn a round one debut on March 18.
"I would love to play but I just want to learn new skills and develop my own skills," she said of her goals.
Ralston, who works at Capitol Cinema and is the oldest of four siblings, said she was excited to compete alongside Warrnambool teammate Lily Jenkins in the statewide talent pathway competition.
"She plays midfield a lot and is definitely a strong player," she said.
South Warrnambool's Olivia Wolter and Grace Schrama, Terang Mortlake's Sophie Curran and Annabelle Glossop, Portland's Jenna May Bristow and Hamilton Kangaroos' Jessica Rentsch also made the 35-player under 18 roster.
"Liv is an amazing player; she's been doing it for a while," Ralston said.
"Sophie is so fit and so strong and Annabelle is really good as well but she didn't play the second trial game because she was injured and she's also got cricket and is a great cricket player."
The Warrnambool region players did most of their pre-season locally but will now travel to Ballarat every Wednesday to train with the full GWV Rebels' squad.
The re-branded Coates Talent League girls' season starts in mid-March and runs until late September, in conjunction with the boys' program.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
