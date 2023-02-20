The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde excited about unbeaten Torobeel Muriel

By Tim Auld
Updated February 20 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde was pleased to have a winner at his home track on Monday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Unbeaten Warrnambool mare Torobeel Muriel may head to Melbourne for her next start in a fillies and mares race at Moonee Valley, following a win at her home track on Monday.

