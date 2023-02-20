Unbeaten Warrnambool mare Torobeel Muriel may head to Melbourne for her next start in a fillies and mares race at Moonee Valley, following a win at her home track on Monday.
Torobeel Muriel, ridden by Dean Holland, caught the tear-away leader Rich Paris in the shadows of the winning post to take out the 1000-metre contest.
Trainer Symon Wilde told The Standard he was surprised with the victory of the five-year-old mare.
"Torobeel Muriel could be better than we thought," Wilde said. "She's had two starts for two wins and both wins have been impressive.
"We sent her over to Naracoorte for her debut run and she won at good odds. We decided to give her a break and she's won well today.
"There's nothing much of her. She's only very small but appears to have plenty of heart. I think we may look at one of the sprint races around the Valley for her next start."
Bookmakers bet $9 on the chances of Torobeel Muriel winning the benchmark 58. Torobeel Muriel was the first leg of a double for Wilde. His other winner was Coastal Town.
Astute Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith took the training honours, winning three of the seven races on the program. Smith's winners were Hooah Havana, Captain Britain and Mawallock.
"We've got a nice group of young horses in the stable," Smith said.
"We've given the horses time to mature and develop and our owners are now getting the rewards for their patience."
Popular Warrnambool jockey Luke Williams was outed by stewards for 14 meetings after he pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge on Eyestryke.
Warrnambool races again on March 13.
There's nothing much of her. She's only very small but appears to have plenty of heart.- Symon Wilde
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.