The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Port Fairy's Gipps Street Bridge to be torn down and replaced

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated February 22 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gipps Street Bridge over the Moyne River in Port Fairy, pictured after a refurbishment in late 2016. Moyne Shire Council says the 120-year-old bridge needs to be replaced within three to five years. Picture file

Port Fairy's Gipps Street Bridge has reached the end of the road and will be torn down and replaced within three to five years, Moyne Shire Council says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.