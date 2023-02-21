A car and a B-double fuel tanker have collided at a notorious Warrnambool intersection.
Emergency services were called to the scene just before 9am on Wednesday, February 22, during school drop-off time.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Uwe Stolzenberg said an elderly female driver failed to stop at Hider Street, colliding with a B-double fuel tanker about 9am.
He said the tanker was fortunately not carrying any fuel and was heading back to its depot.
Senior Constable Stolzenberg said the female driver and sole occupant of a sedan was temporarily trapped.
"She was mechanically trapped, the door would not open," he said.
Senior Constable Stolzenberg said the woman had since been freed and would be transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Traffic was diverted from Raglan Parade onto Hider Street for about half-an-hour. Warrnambool police, Fire Rescue Victoria, Ambulance Victoria and SES attended the scene.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident at 9am.
"Paramedics assessed a woman believed to be her in 80's on scene who was taken to Warrnambool Public Hospital in a stable condition," she said.
Senior Constable Stolzenberg said it was "absolutely lucky" there were no serious injuries.
He said the intersection at Raglan Parade and Hider Street was notorious for collisions.
"Motorists do not follow the stop sign," he said.
"We are attending too many of these collisions nearly everyday and they're decent collisions.
"This vehicle will need to be towed."
Senior Constable Stolzenberg said motorists could expect to be penalised for failing to obey stop signs.
"It's not just here, we're seeing crashes at the intersections at Japan, Foster, Kelp and Banyan Streets," he said.
"Drivers need to pay attention."
Senior Constable Stolzenberg said the female motorist would likely be charged with failing to stop.
It is the same intersection that a Warrnambool mother and resident has been campaigning for change at since 2021.
At the time, mum Donna Monaghan wanted a school zone between Jamieson Street and Hopetoun Road on Raglan Parade, a stretch of road encompassing Emmanuel College and Warrnambool Primary School to improve safety for school children and pedestrians.
In 2020 South West Coast MP Roma Britnell and Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan highlighted the number of near misses at the intersection. She said she had been told there were moves to install traffic lights but three years later there's been no change.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.