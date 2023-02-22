The Standard
Photos

Montana Wallace returns to home club Nirranda for 2023 WDFNL season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 22 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Montana Wallace is preparing for the 2023 season after crossing back to Nirranda. Picture by Meg Saultry

Montana Wallace is excited to immerse herself among a group of experienced premiership players in her first year back at home club Nirranda.

