Montana Wallace is excited to immerse herself among a group of experienced premiership players in her first year back at home club Nirranda.
The goalkeeper returned to the Warrnambool and District league club in the off-season after several seasons playing junior netball at Hampden league outfit Warrnambool.
"I'm so excited to be back with my family and friends I've known for so long," Wallace told The Standard ahead of a pre-season training session on Tuesday.
Wallace, 18, joins her three sisters within the Blues' netball program.
Bella is playing her first senior season, Lottie is in the 15 and under competition and Tilly is starting with the 13 and under team.
"It will be good to play with her (Bella)," Wallace said of teaming up with her sister. "It will be so fun."
Wallace, who is taking a second gap year before starting a social work degree in Geelong in 2024, will also take on 15 and under coaching duties at Nirranda. It will be her first mentoring role.
"I thought I'd try something new and to see netball from a different view as a coach," she said.
Wallace joins a Blues team which went undefeated in 2021 and 2022 but has lost two premiership players in Katie Ryan (retired) and Chelsea Quinn (departed).
Wallace said she was happy to play her role for the reigning premiers and could swing from defence into attack if coach Lisa Arundell needed.
She said she was eager to learn off her more experienced teammates, including the likes of Wilma Wallace medallists Jo Couch and Steph Townsend, as well as defenders such as Lisa Anders and Cloe Marr.
"That's what I'm most excited for, learning off them because they are all experienced and such good players," she said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
