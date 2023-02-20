The Standard

Former Horsham player Jett Hopper adds to Port Fairy's midfield

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 21 2023 - 10:20am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jett Hopper has moved from Horsham to Port Fairy and will play football for the Seagulls. Picture supplied

PORT Fairy is confident a teenager can complement its more experienced midfielders in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.