PORT Fairy is confident a teenager can complement its more experienced midfielders in 2023.
Jett Hopper has landed at the Hampden league club after moving to the seaside town from the Wimmera where he played for Horsham.
Seagulls coach Dustin McCorkell said Hopper, 18, played for Coates Talent League club Greater Western Victoria Rebels last year.
He played a handful of games in the statewide competition but spent the bulk of the season playing for his home club before suffering a medial strain in his knee in the final game.
"He's a midfield-type player but he can play forward or back as well," McCorkell said.
"He'll complement the group we've got in there now. He'll be great to help out Kaine Mercovich and Isaac Martin.
"I think he'll be really good, both inside and outside, because he's got a little bit of leg speed but he's also pretty well built for an 18-year-old as well."
It was a cricket connection which helped Port Fairy snare Hopper's signature.
He comes from a family heavily immersed the Horsham cricket scene and played representative games for Western Waves.
"One of our assistant coaches is Alastair Templeton and he's coached Jett for three or four years in cricket with Western Waves," McCorkell said.
"When we found out he was moving to Port Fairy it was perfect. We caught up with him a few times and he's keen to have a kick.
"He already knows quite a few boys down this way through cricket and through being down here holidaying."
Hopper is among a host of additions to the Port Fairy team courtesy of a heavy recruiting drive designed to avoid player shortage options which plagued the club - winless in both senior and reserves football - last season.
"We're happy with where we're at. We said four months ago we needed to recruit 25 players basically to put two teams on the park and we're pretty much there now," McCorkell said.
"It's pretty amazing really when you think about it, what we've been able to put together.
"Ninety-five per cent of the players have a connection with the footy club or the town which is really good.
"We don't have any travelling players, which I'd be open to if you got the right person, but I am really keen on having all our players living locally."
McCorkell said to ensure the Seagulls avoided the forfeits which beset their 2022 campaign they needed depth.
"We've done a lot of recruiting, not just for the two o'clock (senior) game but for the 12 o'clock (reserves) game as well, making sure we've got a really good team involved at 12 o'clock with a good coaching panel," he said.
"That was the main thing, to put two teams on the park, and there's a pretty good vibe at the moment with lots of players enjoying it."
Port Fairy starts its season on Saturday, April 1.
