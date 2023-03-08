Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has been forced to scratch his star galloper Tuvalu from the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley on March 18, after the five-year-old was found to be suffering with a lung infection.
Tuvalu put in a disappointing performance in the Blamey Stakes at Flemington last Saturday which forced Smith to have the five-year-old checked out by his vets.
The astute trainer said he was extremely disappointed Tuvalu was not running in the richest mile race on turf in the world.
"It's a kick in the guts he's out of the All-Star Mile," Smith said.
"It's tough for Tuvalu's owners.There's not many times you get a chance to run in such rich races. We'll give Tuvalu a good break now and get him ready for the spring. He just needs a good break."
Tuvalu has won eight of his 16 starts and earned more than $1.6 million in stake-money for his connections.
More to come
