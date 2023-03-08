The Standard
Lindsey Smith-trained Tuvalu scratched from All-Star Mile

By Tim Auld
Updated March 8 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 7:46pm
Lindsay Smith has scratched Tuvalu from the All-Star Mile. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has been forced to scratch his star galloper Tuvalu from the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley on March 18, after the five-year-old was found to be suffering with a lung infection.

