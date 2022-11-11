FESTIVALS, musicians and venues in the south-west are vying for the top spot in state industry awards.
The public can vote for Hotel Warrnambool and Port Fairy Folk Festival in the Music Victoria Awards.
Hotel Warrnambool is up for the best regional venue/presenter that hosts under 50 gigs per year.
Owner Steve Phillpot said it was great to be nominated and involved in live music.
"It's wonderful to be recognised," he said.
"It's great to the able to support musicians as an industry and in employment and great to have a venue that can do it.
"We like providing music and it's a core part of our business.
"We'll just do it as much as we can."
Folkie is nominated in the best regional festival category, which committee vice president Shane Lenehan said was exciting.
Above the Bit which features Nigel Wearne and Luke Watt and Austral which features Terang's Rhys Crimmin are both finalists in the industry-voted folk work category.
Cast your vote for the best regional festival and best regional venue/presenter under 50 gigs per year here.
Voting is open until November 21 at 5pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
