THIS weekend will be the last chance to see Woodford musician Nigel Wearne perform in Warrnambool before he jets off overseas to perform.
He will be joined by Danny McKenna on drums and Isaac Gunnoo on double bass at Hotel Warrnambool on Sunday from 4pm.
"I'll start off with some Above the Bit songs - his band with Luke Watt - then my new electric guitar material which I've called the genre Americana noir," Wearne said.
"I don't play in Warrnambool very often and it's the last gig on my national single launch tour which has taken me to South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales leading towards the United Kingdom tour in January."
The self-produced single, Black Behind The Blue, was released September 1.
Wearne will showcase his music to the world as part of AmericanaFestUK, which aims to "raise public and professional awareness of the genre and support the economic viability of those individuals and organisation working in it".
It will be his first time performing in the UK, where he will take part in two conferences before embarking on a 15-show co-headline tour with Sheffield's Lauren Housely.
The musicians met at a conference in Montreal in 2019.
The three-and-a-half week overseas trip for Wearne will also include a visit to Kansas in the United States of America.
"It's really encouraging to go overseas because I had a lot of opportunities lined up when the pandemic hit and all those opportunities were put on ice until now," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
