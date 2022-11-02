Two of the city's sporting clubs have united to organise a fundraising event for one of its young members undergoing medical treatment for a rare cancer.
The Warrnambool Swimming Club and North Warrnambool Eagles Football Netball Club have organised a Fionntastic Gala Night for teenager Fionn Ginley on Saturday night.
Fionn, 15, was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a type of bone or soft tissue cancer that occurs primarily in children and young adults aged 10 to 20, last year.
The event page said Fionn completed 12 months of treatment during COVID-19 lockdowns, commuting to Melbourne for appointments while separated from loved ones.
The teenager underwent a "mammoth" 19-hour surgery to remove the tumour and has had his hip and part of his pelvis replaced.
"Fionn received the news that treatment has been successful in fighting the cancer but as a result life has changed and there is still a lot of work to be done," a page for the event said.
His swimming coach and co-organiser Jayson Lamb said proceeds from the event would help the family with ongoing costs.
An avid and talented swimmer, Fionn has now returned to the pool.
"He's consistently training three times-a-week for an hour which is just fantastic," he said.
"It's provided something for him to look forward to which is great because he's still got a bumpy ride ahead over the next four to five years."
There will be raffles and auctions with one of the top items a signed and framed singlet donated by the Australian men's Olympic basketball bronze-medal winning team.
"Essentially, it's time to come together to celebrate with the Ginleys to show them how much we love and support them and that they are still so very much a part of our sporting communities - we are here with them for the future," the event page said.
To bid prior, go to the Warrnambool Swimming Club or Jayson Lamb's Splashfactory Facebook pages.
For tickets, visit trybooking.com
