More weekend services, $10 train fares pledged

Warrnambool line passengers will travel to Melbourne and back for less than $10 and get two extra weekend services if the Labor Government is re-elected this month.
The state government announced on Wednesday it would deliver cheaper public transport fares, more VLocity trains and extra weekend services on the regional rail network, as part of a $1 billion package.
The government said the regional rail package would cap the cost of a daily regional ticket at $9.20 for a full fare or $4.60 for a concession - the same price as a metro daily fare.
It currently costs up to $78.80 to travel from Warrnambool to Melbourne return in economy class and $96 in first class.
It is unclear if the cap would cover both first and economy class.
The government also announced it would add an extra two services on Saturday and Sunday, for five return trains every day of the week following Monday's announcement of a fifth weekday service. The new weekend services would start coming on line from 2024.
The extra weekend services would extend across the state and cost $207 million, doubling the number of weekend services on the Geelong line for trains every 20 minutes.
Labor candidate for South West Coast Kylie Gaston said the price cap was a "really important change for regional Victorians".
"This is going to save people travelling from Warrnambool nearly $70 on a daily return fare," Ms Gaston said.
"It's in line with metro Melbourne so really it's a matter of fairness, acknowledging that regional people deserve a fair go and the same opportunity as their city counterparts."
She said it would get more people on the trains and be particularly transformative for younger and older commuters.
"It will remove that financial obstacle for people wanting to visit family members and loved ones or accessing services they can only get in Melbourne. It will be huge for keeping people connected," Ms Gaston said.
Regional commuters who use a myki Pass to travel between 28 and 365 days a year will also be capped at the Melbourne rate, currently $5.52 per day.
Premier Daniel Andrews said cheaper fares, comfortable trains and more frequent services were what mattered to commuters across regional Victoria.
"And that's what Labor will deliver," he said.
"Only Labor will provide cheaper, better rail services for regional families - because only Labor will do what matters."
Opposition leader Matthew Guy announced last month he'd halve fares on regional train lines and make replacement bus services free for at least four years if he is elected.
The state government also announced it would make "a massive order" for new VLocity trains and add almost 200 extra weekend services on major train lines in regional Victoria.
The Standard this week reported a fifth train service would be included on the Warrnambool to Melbourne line from December.
A new mid-afternoon service from Warrnambool to Melbourne and a mid-morning train from Melbourne to Warrnambool on weekdays will begin after a timetable change on Sunday, December 4.
The fifth service delivers on an election promise from the state government, which was made in the lead-up to the 2018 election.
VLocity trains were also announced as part of that election promises and are expected to run on the line in late 2023 when stage two is complete.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
