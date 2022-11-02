The Standard
2022 Victorian election: Labor promises to cap train fares at $9.20 if re-elected

Ben Silvester
Jessica Howard
By Ben Silvester, and Jessica Howard
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:15am
More weekend services, $10 train fares pledged

Warrnambool line passengers will travel to Melbourne and back for less than $10 and get two extra weekend services if the Labor Government is re-elected this month.

