A pledge to slash V/Line train fares if the coalition wins the state election has sparked both support and scepticism among south-west candidates and commuters.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy has announced he'd halve fares on regional train lines and make replacement bus services free for at least four years if he is elected next month.
Under the plan, a Warrnambool resident travelling to Melbourne by train on a full-fare adult economy ticket would save $39.40 per trip.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said it would "reward hard-working families".
"When the prices of groceries and fuel has never been as high, halving V/Line fares means south-west Victorians will be able to have affordable travel to remain connected with family, friends and attend important appointments throughout the state," she said.
"... A huge number of south-west people do business in Melbourne."
She said doing so would "stimulate" tourism in the region.
"Halving V/Line fares will keep more money in regional Victorian pockets," she said.
"It will see train travel become a popular way for people to reach our region and enjoy our amazing part of the world. It will give our hospitality, tourism and accommodation sectors the boost they need after the COVID-induced slumber."
"In the past, many bureaucrats and politicians alike seem to have a bias against supporting country rail," he said.
"Making public transport fares more affordable is critical in order to transition people off roads and onto public transport.
"Doing so makes for safer lower-stress travel, less road damage and maintenance needs and also lowers carbon dioxide emissions.
"Wiser thinking and better funding for rail travel makes economic and social sense."
Independent candidate Carol Altmann said while the pledge was "enticing", she also had questions.
"While a pledge to cut V/Line ticket prices sounds enticing, there is no detail on how long these cheaper fares would last, or the impact on revenue which helps to keep our public transport system operating," she said.
"The last thing I want to see is our rural train services run down like we saw under the Kennett Liberal Government which, as we all well remember, tried to close the Warrnambool line."
Warrnambool trainspotter Peter Brown said something needed to be done.
"It's a fair chunk to go down to Melbourne and back, so if they have a set fare for the city then it should be the same for the country," he said.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.