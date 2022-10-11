The Standard
Candidates and commuters react to election pledge to halve V/Line fares if coalition wins

By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:39am, first published 2:30am
An election pledge to halve V/Line fares if the coalition wins the state election would see commuters from Warrnambool to Melbourne save nearly $40 per trip.

A pledge to slash V/Line train fares if the coalition wins the state election has sparked both support and scepticism among south-west candidates and commuters.

