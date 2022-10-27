The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Austral wins Folk Alliance Australia traditional folk album of the year award 2022

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 27 2022 - 7:57am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Austral at the Australian Folk Music Awards in Melbourne on Wednesday with their Folk Album of the Year Traditional award. Picture supplied.

TERANG-BORN musician Rhys Crimmin's band has won a national folk award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.