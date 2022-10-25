The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool athletics track to be upgraded, drainage improved as works start

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:58am, first published October 25 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brauerander Park is getting an upgrade.

Brauerander Park athletics track is undergoing a $2.6 million upgrade after it was damaged during Warrnambool's one-in-100-year flood event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.