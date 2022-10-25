Brauerander Park athletics track is undergoing a $2.6 million upgrade after it was damaged during Warrnambool's one-in-100-year flood event.
Work on resurfacing and improving drainage at the Brauerander athletics track began in late September and is not expected to be completed until the end of first term next year.
A major downpour in January 2020 caused the track surface to crack, and it took 12 months of negotiations with the insurance company to come up with the $1.15 million needed to cover the cost of repairs.
But the works were delayed after the Department of Education - who holds the 50-year lease on the land - insisted on more drainage works.
The drainage works were expected to cost more than $500,000, but the major upgrade is going to cost $1.45 million.
The state government is funding the drainage upgrade, and a Department of Education spokesperson said work was now underway and expected to be finished by the end of term one next year.
"This project will improve the park for Warrnambool's schools, sporting clubs and community groups and make it more resilient in severe weather," the spokesperson said.
Former Brauer College principal Duncan Stalker - who was instrumental in getting the park built 15 years ago - said the school had been hopeful the facility would reopen in February but the recent wet weather had delayed the process.
Schools across the district usually hold their school athletics events during first term.
Brauer College was assisting local sporting clubs by offering the use of alternative school facilities during the construction period, the department said.
Mr Stalker said the Olympic-standard track was the only one like it between Adelaide and Geelong.
"It's going to be excellent for all of the athletes in the district," he said.
"It gives them the opportunity to train and compete on the same surface that Melbourne schools have access to."
Mr Stalker said it had taken 18 months of negotiations to get to the point where the project went ahead.
"It's been a very difficult and trying process," he said.
The track was under about 150mm to 200mm of floodwaters during the downpour, and while the water drained away quickly it still long enough to do damage, Mr Stalker said.
There are five layers to the track and it was only the top layer that was affected.
"The track surface was very badly damaged," he said.
"The rest of the foundations are in perfectly good condition."
If that had been affected the damage bill could have been as high as $4 million, Mr Stalker said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
