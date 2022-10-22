The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds flock to Warrnambool's $22.25 million library for official opening

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 22 2022 - 6:50am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight-year-old Maeve Lindsay can't get enough of Warrnambool's new library. Picture by Anthony Brady

Hundreds of curious bookworms wiggled through the doors of Warrnambool's new library today to gawk at a $22.25 million structure four times the size of its predecessor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.