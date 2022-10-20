Help available for family members of people battling addiction

Having a family member who is battling addiction is very challenging and at times confronting, according to Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre (WRAD) operations manager Mark Powell.
"Many of the members of our family and friends group describe it like being on a roller coaster ride that they didn't buy the ticket for," Mr Powell said.
"It is often quite confronting to learn that a loved one is suffering from an addiction that leads to sometimes engaging in really risky behaviours both in terms of personal harm from effects of substance use but also relationship and financial harm."
Mr Powell said a south-west woman learnt about her partner's substance use and gambling when her credit card was declined.
"That was quite a shock in itself, but with the help of understanding addiction and making sure to look after herself they have been able to sustain a positive relationship albeit with additional challenges," he said.
Mr Powell said it was important to understand a person with an addiction was suffering and there behaviour may be totally out of character.
"The good news is that there are evidence-based strategies out there that families can learn to make positive changes in their lives and in many cases help guide a loved one into treatment," he said.
WRAD is hosting a free information session for south-west residents wanting to support family members battling addiction next week.
Mr Powell said the event would cover key issues about drugs and gambling, the effects on the brain and body and the relationship between drug use and mental health.
Strategies for dealing with the substance user and access to support and resources will also be discussed.
The event comes as Carol Altmann, who is an independent candidate in the upcoming state election, called for The Lookout residential and rehabilitation facility to be funded.
Ms Altmann said the south-west remained the only region in Victoria without a guarantee it would soon have a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.
"The south-west community is right behind this project, it has planning approval and is ready to go, and yet we are about to enter yet another election without a water-tight guarantee that The Lookout will happen," she said.
Next week's free event will be held at the city's new library and learning centre on Tuesday, October 25 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
Attendance is free but registration is essential.
To register visit www.breakthroughforfamilies.com/attend or call 1300 660 068.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
