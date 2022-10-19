The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Corangamite district man acquitted of raping woman admits to strangling her

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 19 2022 - 3:49am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man acquitted of raping woman admits to strangling her

A Camperdown man found not guilty of twice raping a woman has admitted to strangling her, causing her to lose consciousness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.