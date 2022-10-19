Man acquitted of raping woman admits to strangling her

A Camperdown man found not guilty of twice raping a woman has admitted to strangling her, causing her to lose consciousness.
Gary Merrett, 38, was acquitted of two counts of rape in Warrnambool County Court earlier this month after he was accused of sexually assaulting the woman.
It took the 12-person jury less than a day to return their verdict after a week-long trial that heard from a small number of witnesses including the complainant.
Then on October 18 the man fronted the same court again where he pleaded guilty to two counts of common law assault and one each of conduct endangering serious injury and recklessly causing injury.
The offending involves the same woman.
Merrett was jailed for 12 months and placed on an 18-month community correction order.
The court heard Merrett placed his hands around the victim's throat about two years ago and applied force. She struggled to breathe, felt dizzy and thought she would pass out but didn't.
She suffered bruising and redness but did not seek medical assistance.
Then about two months later Merrett was acting erratically and talking about "strange lights" in the sky which he believed the victim was responsible for.
Merrett pushed the victim and grabbed her around the throat three times.
On the last occasion, he squeezed until she passed out for a "split second", the court heard.
When she came to, she was shaking and trembling.
As she tried to stand up, Merrett headbutted her, causing her nose to fracture and bleed.
The court heard the victim required surgery to her nose.
Judge Claire Quinn said Merrett served 477 days in custody on remand before he was released on bail following his acquittal at trial.
She said he had a significant criminal history dating back 20 years and involved offending that showed a lack of regard for women.
Judge Quinn said she was informed Merrett was using the drug ice at the time of the offending, which was not surprising given the "bizarre" nature of his behaviour in the lead up to the strangulation.
She said the man suffered from a stimulant-use disorder and while his drug use did not reduce his moral culpability, it may explain it.
Referring to a corrections report, Judge Quinn said Merrett had expressed "little remorse" for his behaviour.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
